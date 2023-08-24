SHELLEY — A 45-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he possessed numerous images and videos depicting child pornography.
Travis John Bell, of Shelley, has been charged with 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child using the internet following a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched in March.
The investigation into Bell began when a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Deputy received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after child sexual abuse materials were uploaded to an cloud-based storage service, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Further investigation into the cyber tip revealed that the images and videos were associated with a phone number and email address that the deputy was later able to confirm belonged to Bell, police said.
The deputies were able to eventually obtain a search warrant for Bell’s home and electronic devices in May where they detained Bell and transported him to the Shelley Police Department for questioning, according to the report.
During the police interview, Bell told officers that he regularly looked at pornography and that people would sometimes send him what he described as horrible material in the past, police said. Bell told deputies that he would be sent large files via a hyperlink and that the only way to access the content was to download all of the photos, which is how images and videos depicting child sexual abuse materials ended up on the cloud storage device, according to the report.
In June, deputies completed a forensic analysis of Bell’s cell phone, which contained many of the images and videos depicting child sexual abuse as well as others that had not yet been uploaded to the cloud.
A warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest on July 7 and he was arrested on Aug. 14, court records show.
Bell appeared in front of 7th District Magistrate Judge Cleve Colson for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 14, during which his bond was set at $100,000.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday and the case was elevated from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
Bell is set to be arraigned on the 10 felony charges in district court on Sept. 11.
If convicted of the 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child using the internet, Bell faces up to 100 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
