SHELLEY — A 45-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he possessed numerous images and videos depicting child pornography.

Travis John Bell, of Shelley, has been charged with 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child using the internet following a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched in March.

