POCATELLO — A 30-year-old Pocatello man was arrested Tuesday after he stabbed a local woman with a drywall saw before attempting to strangle her, police said.
Jordan J. Steele was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of felony attempted strangulation following the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence in Old Town Pocatello, according to Pocatello police.
Pocatello police learned of the incident after officers were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday regarding an assault, police said.
Upon arriving at the hospital, police spoke to the alleged victim in the case who was being treated at PMC for injuries allegedly inflicted by Steele.
The woman said Steele had thrown an ottoman at her, stabbed her with a drywall saw in the upper right arm and had attempted to strangle her, police said.
A Pocatello police officer said in his report about the incident that he observed injuries on the woman consistent with her statement. Police have not said how the woman got to PMC after the incident involving Steele.
Police next drove to the Old Town Pocatello residence where the incident occurred and made contact there with Steele, who told them that he had no recollection of what happened, police said.
Police then arrested Steele and he was booked into the Bannock County Jail, where he currently remains incarcerated.
Sixth District Judge Eric Hunn set Steele's bond at $30,000 during a Tuesday hearing, according to court records. Hunn also implemented a no-contact order between Steele and the female victim for when he is released from jail, court records say.
Steele is due back in court on May 19 for a hearing in which prosecutors will try to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
Steele faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines if convicted of the charges against him.