POCATELLO — A 30-year-old Pocatello man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a local woman with a drywall saw before attempting to strangle her, police said.
Jordan J. Steele has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of felony attempted strangulation following the alleged incident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Old Town Pocatello, according to police reports the Journal obtained Tuesday afternoon.
The incident unfolded when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello at 3:32 a.m. for the report of an assault, police said.
Upon arrival, police spoke to the alleged victim in the case who said Steele had thrown an ottoman at her, stabbed her with a drywall saw in the upper right arm and had briefly strangled her, police said.
The officer said in the report that he observed injuries on the woman consistent with her statement.
Officers then drove to the Old Town Pocatello residence where they made contact with Steele, police said. Steele told police that he had no recollection of the events that had occurred and he was subsequently arrested, police said.
Steele was transported to the Bannock County Jail where he currently remains incarcerated with a $30,000 bond.
Sixth District Judge Eric Hunn set Steele's bond during a Tuesday hearing, according to court records. Hunn also implemented a no-contact order between Steele and the woman in the event he is released from jail, court records say.
Steele is due back in court on May 19 for a hearing in which prosecutors will try to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
Steele faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines if convicted of the charges against him.