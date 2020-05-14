A Pocatello man is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison after being charged with five counts of sexual battery of a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Thursday announcement by the Pocatello Police Department.
Miles Felix Taylor, 31, was arrested by Pocatello police on the charges on Wednesday and is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on a $400,000 bond.
Police said the charges mostly stem from sex crimes Taylor committed against a 16-year-old girl between January and August of 2019.
Authorities also said that Taylor told them he is a member of a satanic group. Police said that during their investigation of Taylor they found a letter from him to the devil that was signed in human blood.
During the investigation, police obtained a warrant to search Taylor’s Pocatello residence and inspect his electronic devices, which revealed information that led to police filing the charges against him, police said. Taylor's cellphone, for example, contained photos of prepubescent girls committing sexual acts, police said.
Taylor allegedly received nude photos of other victims under age 18 and sent nude photos of himself to them.
Police have not said what caused them to initiative their investigation of Taylor.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted Pocatello police with the investigation.