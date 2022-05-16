POCATELLO — A 24-year-old local man accused of possessing stolen bank cards in February has been arrested again for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to police and court records.
Mason Dylan Minor, 24, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony grand theft by possession of stolen property for allegedly stealing a 2002 Silver Pontiac Grand Prix from outside of a residence on May 1, police said.
The latest incident occurred less than three months after Minor was charged with three counts of criminally possessing a financial transaction card and one count of felony grand theft stemming from an incident that unfolded in November.
The most recent incident began to unfold around 10 a.m. on May 1 when a man called Pocatello police to report his vehicle had been stolen. The man told police that he parked the car in front of his home on Philbin Road around midnight on May 1 and that when he woke up about 10 hours later he observed the vehicle was missing.
On May 2, the man contacted police and told them that a woman contacted him and told him that Minor was the person who stole his vehicle, police said. The man called police back a short while later and said that the manager of Taco Bell on South Fifth Avenue reached out to him and said she had footage of his stolen vehicle from May 1 at around 9:50 a.m.
Police responded to Taco Bell on May 3 and retrieved the surveillance camera footage, which depicted the stolen Pontiac and Minor, whom police recognized from previous interactions, exiting the vehicle, police said.
On May 4, the victim contacted police and provided them with still photos taken from one of his Philbin Road neighbors that depicted Minor trying to access several cars in the area before entering the Pontiac and taking off, police said.
Officer located Minor on May 7, charged him with felony grand theft and arrested him. Minor refused to speak to officers about the stolen vehicle and it remains unclear if the Pontiac was ever recovered.
Minor is due back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony grand theft charge, Minor faces no less than one and up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up $5,000. Additionally, if convicted of all four felony charges against him filed in February in connection to the November incident, Minor faces no less than four years and up to 29 years in prison and up to $155,000 in fines.
Prosecutors also filed a motion in association with the most recent case indicating that they plan to seek a persistent violator enhancement penalty against Minor, which could increase any prison sentence levied against him by no less than five years and up to life.
Minor remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.