POCATELLO — One person is dead after a Thursday evening crash on Interstate 15 in south Pocatello, Idaho State Police said.
Elton L. Zundel, 67, of Pocatello, was pronounced dead at the scene following the 7 p.m. single-vehicle wreck near the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Zundel was driving a 2013 Volvo S60 sedan northbound on Interstate 15 when the car left the roadway and overturned, state police said.
The car rolled multiple times after leaving the interstate and eventually came to rest on its roof about 25 yards off the east side of the freeway.
Zundel, the car's only occupant, was not wearing his seat belt, state police said.
The crash caused state police to shut down one lane of Interstate 15 northbound for over 30 minutes.