A 68-year-old local man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Malad early Tuesday morning, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash occurred around 3:19 a.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Malad when Dan Delozier, of Pocatello, was driving a 2014 Kenworth Semi-truck, pulling two trailers loaded with wheat, state police said.
Delozier was heading southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 13 when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve and the truck and trailers tipped over onto their side, according to police.
Delozier succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, state police said.
The southbound Interstate 15 milepost 13 ramp was blocked due to the crash and spilled wheat. Crews will remain on the scene Tuesday working to recover the truck and trailers and complete the clean-up of the wheat.
This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.