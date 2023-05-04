Ambulance
Stock Image

BLACKFOOT — A 59-year-old local man was killed on April 28 as the result of injuries he sustained in a workplace machinery accident in Blackfoot, authorities said.

Robert Davis, of Pocatello, died after being transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a machinery accident at his place of employment S & G Electric Motor Repair in Blackfoot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.