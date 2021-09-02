Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A 73-year-old local man died Thursday afternoon in what authorities are calling a fishing accident on the Portneuf River on the Fort Hall Reservation.
The incident began to unfold around 9:50 a.m. Thursday when Power County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fort Hall fire and emergency medical services personnel were dispatched to the area of Siphon and Tank Farm roads on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a man that was drowning, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, first responders located one man who was out of the water but another man was still missing, said the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, adding that both men are not tribal members.
The surviving man told authorities that he and another man were fishing in the river when the boat started to take on water, though he was unclear what happened after that, the Tribes said.
The Power County Sheriff's Office says the two men were fishing in a drift boat that capsized, adding that one man was able to swim to shore safely but the other was not.
Authorities recovered the body of Blackfoot man David Eugene Roberts from the river around 12:30 p.m., under debris and downstream from where the boat sank, the Power County Sheriff's Office said.
In addition to Fort Hall fire and emergency medical personnel, deputies with both the Bannock and Power County Sheriff’s offices, search and rescue teams from both counties, the Power County dive team and Fort Hall water rescue team responded to the scene.
Power County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kasey Kendall said the Portneuf River is approximately 6 feet deep and about 20 feet wide in the section where Roberts had apparently drowned.
The investigation into the man’s death remains active and ongoing, though Power County Sheriff's Office deputies and other authorities are not expected to release any more information about the incident.