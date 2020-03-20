BLACKFOOT - On Thursday, March 19 shortly after 8 p.m., the Blackfoot Police Department and the Blackfoot Fire Department were dispatched to a fully engulfed residence on fire in the 800 block of South Broadway in Blackfoot.
Upon Police arrival, it was determined the residence in question was empty and an investigation ensued into the cause of fire. No persons were injured in association with this fire.
Through the course of the investigation, Eric R. Maldonado (32-year-old male) was taken into custody and transported to the Bingham County Jail where he was booked into Jail on Charges of 1st Degree Arson.
Eric Maldonado is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning on the above criminal charge. No further information at this time.