POCATELLO — A local man who allegedly used a social networking and dating app geared toward gay, bisexual and transgender people to arrange sexual encounters with a 13-year-old boy last May recently agreed to testify against his former roommate and co-defendant for a reduced charge.
Joel Abraham Mingura, 31, entered into a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 23, which involved him testifying as a witness against former roommate and co-defendant Dennis Justin Wright, 24, who previously lived with Mingura in the same Pocatello home, according to court records.
In exchange for his testimony, the charge Mingura initially faced, one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, was reduced to two misdemeanor counts of battery, court records say. Wright still faces one count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and one count of rape, both felonies, for allegedly engaging in sex acts with the same 13-year-old boy in separate May incidents, according to court records.
Mingura, who has retained Pocatello attorney Stratton Laggis, entered into the plea agreement in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse last month. Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Nick Tranmer is handling the case for the state, and questioned Mingura following the discussion of the plea agreement, court records say.
While fielding questions from Tranmer, Mingura testified he was roommates with Wright beginning in early 2019 until August 2019, according to court records.
Further, Mingura testified that Wright had told him that he had engaged in sexual activity with the 13-year-old boy. Mingura also said that he witnessed Wright and the 13-year-old boy exit the shower together wearing nothing but towels before retreating into Wright’s bedroom, court records say.
Police reports indicate Mingura and the underage teenage boy began texting each other last May using Grindr, which boasts on it’s website that it’s “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.”
Mingura and the 13-year-old boy made plans to meet up in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Mall on May 24, police said. Mingura picked up the boy and drove back to his Pocatello home where he and the boy performed sexual acts on each other, police said. Mingura then drove the 13-year-old boy back to the mall parking lot, police said.
On May 25, Wright and the boy also began texting each other using Grindr, police said. Wright picked the 13-year-old boy up from a gas station parking lot in Chubbuck and drove him back to the Pocatello home Wright shared with Mingura, police said.
Wright and the 13-year-old boy performed sexual acts on each other at the home, police said.
Afterward, Wright drove the underage teenage boy back to the gas station, police said.
Wright and the boy also engaged in various sexual acts on May 26, according to police.
Police said the boy did not indicate on his Grindr profile that he was age 13. The boy told police that both Mingura and Wright commented on his “youthful appearance.”
Authorities learned of the alleged sexual abuse from the mother of the 13-year-old boy after she uncovered the messages sent between the boy, Wright and Mingura on the Grindr app on the boy’s phone.
After discovering the messages on the phone, the boy’s mother drove to the home Mingura and Wright shared to confront them, police said. The mother arrived at the home and made contact with Wright, who explained he thought the 13-year-old boy was older than he actually was.
Police attempted to reach Mingura and Wright at their home for several weeks following Wright’s interaction with the underage boy’s mother but were unable to do so until late July.
Both Mingura and Wright agreed to come to Pocatello police headquarters to talk to investigators about the alleged sex crimes but never showed up, police said.
On Aug. 6, the Pocatello Police Department submitted the case to Bannock County prosecutors, who subsequently filed the felony charges against Mingura and Wright.
Arrest warrants for Wright and Mingura were issued on Aug. 14 and they were arrested on Aug. 16.
Both Wright and Mingura remain out of jail after posting bond. Mingura is due back in court to formally plead guilty to the two misdemeanor battery charges on Feb. 11, and afterward, prosecutors are expected to dismiss the felony lewd conduct charge.
As part of the plea agreement, Bannock County prosecutors will recommend a sentence for Mingura of four years of supervised probation with an undisclosed period of suspended jail time. Moreover, the recommended sentence includes an undisclosed amount of fines and court costs and a requirement that Mingura undergo rehabilitative sexual treatment.
Wright is expected to take case his trial on May 5 in front of Carnaroli at the Bannock County Courthouse.
If convicted of the charges against him, Wright faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.