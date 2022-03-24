Danilo Nitura
A Bonneville County man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to engaging in “something sexual in nature” with a 16-year-old girl.
A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office states it received a report about a sexual assault Wednesday involving Danilo Nitura, 23.
Nitura reportedly gave the girl a drink that made her feel dizzy, then began kissing her and removing her clothes, then raped the victim. The victim reportedly told Nitura to stop multiple times.
The victim reportedly escaped the residence when Nitura left the room.
Nitura reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with the teenager.
“After changing his story several times, Mr. Nitura told Deputies he remembered something sexual in nature happening with the victim,” the release said.
Nitura was also arrested for warrants from the Idaho Falls Police Department.
A probable cause affidavit in the case was sealed Thursday after a motion was filed by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 1 in Bonneville County Court.
