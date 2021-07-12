POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Sunday after police say he punched a woman and then began stabbing himself with a knife.
Jared Jim Whitaker, 39, of Tyhee, has been charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic bodily harm for the incident, which began to unfold around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Bannock County Sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to Manning Lane north of Chubbuck in the Tyhee area for the report of a woman who was being attacked by a man with a knife, police said.
While the deputy was en route he heard over the radio that Chubbuck Police officers were already at the scene.
The sheriff’s office deputy arrived on scene around 4:51 p.m. and made contact with the woman who “had a bloody face and a laceration above her left eye,” police said.
The woman told police that a verbal altercation turned physical when the man, later identified as Whitaker, punched her in the face when she said something he did not like, police said.
After Whitaker punched the woman and noticed blood coming down her face, he began stabbing himself with a knife, police said. The woman then ran down the street to a neighbor’s house for help, police said.
Whitaker had allegedly barricaded himself inside an RV that was parked at the Manning Lane home when police arrived. Whitaker told police that after he and the woman got into a verbal argument he told her to leave the RV, which she did, only to return a few moments later to begin attacking him with a knife, according to the police report.
Police did not observe any defensive wounds on Whitaker that would corroborate his story but did see that his right hand and knuckles were beginning to bruise and become swollen, police said.
Whitaker was subsequently charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic bodily harm for the incident, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail where he currently remains incarcerated.
Whitaker is due back in court on July 19 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
In addition to the felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic bodily harm charge, prosecutors have filed a notice that they intend to seek an enhancement penalty against Whitaker for him being a persistent violator.
If convicted of the felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic bodily harm charge, Whitaker faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Additionally, if he is convicted of the persistent violator enhancement, Whitaker's prison sentence could be extended by at least five years and up to life.