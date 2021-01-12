POCATELLO — A 44-year-old Fort Hall man on probation for driving under the influence was arrested Monday after police say he possessed drugs and paraphernalia while violating a court-issued no-contact order.
William Nolan Beasley Jr. has been charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and two misdemeanors for violating a no-contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a incident on West Reservation Road in Bannock County.
The incident began to unfold around 12:40 a.m. Monday when a homeowner on West Reservation Road observed a man, later identified as Beasley Jr., park a black truck near his driveway, exit the vehicle and begin to tamper with his gate, police said. The homeowner told police Beasley Jr. then drove the truck to an adjacent home and where the man began to tamper with their gate.
Upon arriving at the scene, a Bannock County Sheriff’s office deputy observed Beasley Jr. lying under the hood-section of the truck with tools nearby, appearing as if he was working on the vehicle, police said.
While questioning Beasley Jr., the officer observed what appeared to be a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine fall out of Beasley Jr.’s sweatshirt, police said. Inside the pipe contained a small amount of white crystalline substance that would later test positive for meth, police said.
The other person with Beasley Jr. was a woman he had a court-issued no-contact order with, according to court records. Both Beasley Jr. and the woman admitted to police to voluntarily violating the no-contact order and were cited with misdemeanors.
Beasley Jr. was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello with a $20,000 bond. The woman was cited and released to a relative.
Beasley Jr. is due back in court on Jan. 19 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Beasley Jr. faces up to nine years in prison and up to $17,000 in fines.