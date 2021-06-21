CHUBBUCK — A 61-year-old local man was recently arrested and charged in connection to an alleged theft spree dating back to June 2020.
Michael Wayne Roden of Pocatello has been charged with felony burglary for entering the Home Depot store near the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck on at least 28 occasions to allegedly steal various items and return them for money, according to the Chubbuck Police Department.
A Chubbuck police detective on June 8 responded to Home Depot store to meet with a member of its loss prevention staff to look over a case that they had been compiling. About five minutes into the conversation, one of the loss prevention staff members received a phone call and learned the subject at the center of the theft case was currently at the Home Depot store, police said.
Uniformed officers responded to the Home Depot and detained Roden, who was brought into the manager’s office for questioning. The Chubbuck police detective then informed Roden of the first case of alleged theft that occurred on June 30, 2020, police said.
Home Depot security surveillance cameras show Roden enter the lumber area of the store with no merchandise, police said. About 10 minutes later, the camera footage shows Roden at the return center with a Homelight 17 gas trimmer valued at $99, which he exchanged for money, police said.
The detective then informed Roden that security surveillance camera footage shows Roden enter the store again on Oct. 12, 2020, with no merchandise and then return a left-handed door for $398.56 for cash, police said.
When presented with the alleged thefts, Roden told the detective that he has been suffering from early onset dementia and that he feels like his brain is shrinking, police said. Roden also told police that he knew what he was doing was wrong and that he completed these fraudulent transactions with the intent to deprive Home Depot.
Chubbuck police did not include detail for every incident involving Roden stealing items from Home Depot but noted there were at least 28 alleged incidents dating back to last year.
After Home Depot verbally trespassed Roden from the store, he was arrested, charged with felony burglary and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Police located a binder in Roden’s vehicle that contained numerous Home Depot receipts, which was collected for evidence, police said.
Roden appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on June 9, during which Roden’s bond was set at $5,000. Roden posted the bond on June 10 and was released from jail.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Kress on Wednesday for a hearing in which prosecutors were tasked with presenting enough evidence to elevate his case from the magistrate to district level, according to court records.
During that hearing, the court proceedings against Roden were suspended and Roden was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by a psychiatrist with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
In Idaho, no law exists that affords an attorney the use of insanity as a defense in state courtrooms. Rather, Idaho courts determine whether a defendant is capable of criminal intent and if that defendant can understand the charges against him or her.
The 1960 U.S. Supreme Court case of Dusky v. United States established three basic requirements for competency to stand trial. First, a defendant must have a factual understanding of the court proceedings. Second, the defendant must have a rational understanding of the proceedings, and lastly, the defendant, Roden in this case, must have the rational ability to consult with and aid their counsel.
Criminal court proceedings against Roden will remain suspended until the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare determines he meets the aforementioned requirements and is deemed competent to stand trial.
A hearing to evaluate the findings of Roden’s competency evaluation has been set for July 21 with Judge Hooste at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, Roden faces at least one and up to 10 years in state prison.