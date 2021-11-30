POCATELLO — A 26-year-old Pocatello man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence on Saturday following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Center Street and Interstate 15, according to court records.
The incident began to unfold around 2:36 a.m. Saturday when a Pocatello police officer witnessed a man, later identified as Alfredo Diaz-Shelman, crash his red 2012 Hyundai Tucson near where Center Street merges with Interstate 15 in Pocatello, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. The vehicle rolled onto its passenger side and came to a rest on the side of an embankment, police said.
Responding police officers smashed the vehicle’s driver’s side windows out in order to extricate Diaz-Shelman and his passenger, according to police.
When the passenger was removed from the vehicle he was unable to move one of his arms, police said. Responding medical personnel determined the passenger broke bones in his arm near the bicep area, police said. The passenger was subsequently hospitalized after the incident, police said.
Diaz-Shelman was unable to successfully complete the standardized field sobriety test and was taken to the Pocatello Police Department for further testing, police said.
At the police department, Diaz-Shelman refused to complete breathalyzer tests to determine his blood alcohol content levels, said police, adding that a search warrant was obtained to draw Diaz-Shelman’s blood and two blood samples were taken.
Diaz-Shelman was then charged with felony aggravated DUI, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Diaz-Shelman appeared in front of 6th District David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which Diaz-Shelman’s bond was set at $25,000. Diaz-Shelman posted the bond on Tuesday and was released from jail.
Diaz-Shelman is due back in court on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Diaz-Shelman to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated DUI charge, Diaz-Shelman faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a five-year suspension of his driver’s license once released from any jail time.