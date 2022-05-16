POCATELLO — A 31-year-old local man was released from jail Monday after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges Monday as part of an agreement reached with local prosecutors.
Ridge Alban Parsons, of Pocatello, entered guilty pleas to felony charges of robbery, burglary and two counts of possessing a stolen bank card following a hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday morning in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz.
As part of the plea agreement reached on May 6, Bannock County prosecutors agreed to dismiss two felony counts of grand theft, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. Additionally, prosecutors agreed to not file any additional charges or enhancements related to the March incidents in which Parsons was initially charged.
The charges against Parsons stemmed from an incident on March 6 in which he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and a subsequent search of Parsons’ home on March 11.
The felony robbery, grand theft and burglary charges were filed against Parsons after he allegedly called the victim to boast about the theft while police were at the home, located near Idaho State University, investigating, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained in March
The homeowner contacted police on March 6 to report the burglary. Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim who said Parsons showed up to his home around 3 a.m. armed with a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and demanded he give him the key and title to his motorcycle, police said.
The victim told police Parsons took the motorcycle as well as a battery and several power tools from his garage before punching him in the face and leaving, according to police reports. Parsons also threatened the man with the pistol, police said.
The victim received a phone call from Parsons while police were on the scene investigating the incident, and the officers requested that he talk to Parsons on the speakerphone, police said.
Parsons told the victim that he was lucky it was him who handled the situation instead of somebody else or it could have been worse, adding that he worked for people who told him to take Parsons with him following the robbery, police said.
Parsons said he told his bosses that he stole all of the man’s belongings and beat him up, and that the man should ask someone to punch him in the face so that Parsons’ story would be more believable, according to police reports.
Police documented damage to the man’s garage and lifted fingerprints from an alcoholic beverage container left behind in the garage.
The Pocatello police Street Crimes Unit then served a search warrant at Parsons home at 2751 Sonoma Street on March 11 in connection to the home invasion and robbery, police said.
Parsons was arrested leaving the home before the search warrant was served and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
Subsequent to the search warrant, numerous items of evidentiary value were recovered, including a stolen firearm that matched the description of the one used during the robbery, and two bank cards that had been reported stolen out of Pocatello in November 2021.
Subsequent to the search warrant, Parsons was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and two counts of possessing a stolen bank card, all felonies.
Pursuant to the plea agreement, Bannock County prosecutors agreed to concur with whatever the pre-sentencing investigation report recommends in terms of a sentence but would limit it’s recommendation to no more than a sentence of retained jurisdiction, commonly known as a “rider,” would would require Parsons to seek specialized treatment at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for up to one year.
Parsons’ Pocatello attorney Brad Willis will be free to argue for probation and both parties are free to argue what underlying prison sentence should be imposed against Parsons that would be suspended if the Naftz retains jurisdiction and reimposed if Parsons fails to complete the rider or violates the terms of his probation or parole upon his release from incarceration.
Naftz informed Parsons that although the plea agreement bound the prosecutors and Willis to the listed recommendations, Naftz was not bound to follow said recommendations and could impose a sentence that he deemed fit, so long as it adhered to the state’s sentencing guidelines.
Had he not accepted a plea agreement and been convicted of the robbery, grand theft and burglary charges, Parsons would have faced no less than seven years in prison and up to life as well as a fine of up to $105,000.
Parsons was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance following the hearing. He must wear an ankle monitor and adhere to the requirements of court services, which includes daily drug and alcohol testing.
He is due back in court on June 27 for his sentencing hearing.