A Chubbuck man has been arrested after attacking another man over the weekend at a Power County campground, the Power County Sheriff's Office said.
Joseph Preston George has been charged with aggravated battery and burglary for the Saturday night incident that left the victim with injuries so serious that he had to be airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
If convicted of the charges, George faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Authorities said the man George allegedly attacked remains hospitalized but they have not provided further information on his condition. The victim's name has also not been released.
The Power County Sheriff's Office said the battery occurred on Saturday night at a campground in Power County.
Power County sheriff's deputies responded to the incident and arrested George, the Sheriff's Office said, but further details have not yet been released.
George was booked into Power County Jail in American Falls following his arrest. He's currently being held without bond.
The Sheriff's Office is expected to provide additional information on Monday, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.