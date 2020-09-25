An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked and robbed a teenager for $46.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Aqwane Reeves, 30, was identified after he reportedly posted on Snapchat bragging about beating someone.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer interviewed the victim, 16, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Aug. 22 at 10:13 p.m. He said he was in a field on Ashment Avenue with friends when a gray SUV pulled into a nearby parking lot. He later admitted he had been in the area to buy marijuana.
The victim said his friends left when they saw the SUV, but that he did not see a reason to be afraid. According to the affidavit, the victim said three men, one later identified as Reeves, ran toward him and started hitting him.
In a second interview, the victim said two men had led him to an area near an apartment garage. He said they demanded he take his money out of his pocket, and when he refused, two men held him down, took his money. The victim said he called for help, and one of the men hit him in the head. He said one of the men threatened him with a gun.
The victim was hospitalized for severe head wounds. He also had bruising and a cut on his nose. He told a nurse that he had felt something hard hit his head.
A Snapchat post by Reeves bragging about the beating was discovered by a friend of the victim, according to the affidavit. The victim contacted police to inform them of the post, and said he saw a woman when he was attacked who witnessed the incident.
The witness told police she heard the victim scream for help and saw the attack from her apartment. She said three men were attacking another man next to a green trailer. She said she believed the three men lived in an apartment in the area.
Police went to the apartment on Aug. 23 and found a group, including Reeves, in a garage with a car that fit the description given by the victim.
Reeves and another man said they had not been in the area the night before. Another witness said that Reeves and two of the other men had been at the apartment from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Another man said he had been at the garage, and said he did not know what happened “back there.” When the officer asked the man to clarify what he meant by “back there,” he pointed to a green trailer.
Reeves was detained and said during questioning he did not know what happened to the victim. The victim identified Reeves in a photo lineup as one of the men who attacked him.
Police identified a second suspect in the affidavit. However, the victim did not identify him in a photo lineup.
Reeves was charged with robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison.
Reeves’ bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.