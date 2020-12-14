AMMON — A local man was arrested Friday after authorities say he pointed a gun and threatened to shoot people moving items out of an apartment on the 1400 block of Falcon Drive.
Joseph D. Vazquez, 37, of Ammon, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday news release.
The incident began to unfold around 10:08 p.m. Friday when a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the 1400 block of Falcon Drive for the report of a man, later identified as Vazquez, pointing a gun at people.
Witnesses on the scene told responding deputies that Vazquez approached people who were moving items out of an apartment and a verbal argument ensued, deputies said.
During the argument, Vazquez pulled a handgun from his waistband and threatened to shoot one of the people involved, according to authorities. Vazquez eventually went inside of an apartment and was contacted there by responding deputies, authorities said.
Vazquez denied being involved in any disturbance and alluded to the possibility of having a gun inside the apartment, deputies said. After Vazquez led deputies to several possible locations inside the apartment where a supposed gun may be, other residents of the apartment indicated to deputies they observed Vazquez put it into a bag near the rest of his belongings, authorities said.
Deputies then located a 9mm handgun along with a loaded magazine in a bag belonging to Vazquez, said deputies, adding that eventually Vazquez admitted to being part of the confrontation but told deputies he only lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.
As deputies advised Vazquez he was under arrest, he attempted to pull away and resist, causing deputies to push him down to a nearby couch in order to secure him in handcuffs, deputies said.
Vazquez was subsequently transported to the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls where he was booked for the two felony and single misdemeanor charges.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault, felony eluding and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing charges, Vazquez faces up to 11 years in prison and up to $56,000 in fines.