CHUBBUCK — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he broke into a farming and hunting supply store in the Pine Ridge Mall.
Cody Winterbottom, of Shelley, has been charged with one count of felony burglary for the incident, which began to unfold around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Chubbuck Police Department news release.
Chubbuck Police officers were dispatched to C-A-L Ranch at 4115 Yellowstone Avenue early Saturday morning for the report of an alarm activation, police said. At the time of the alarm the business was closed and no employees were at the business.
Police located a door to the business was open and upon searching the interior of the store located Winterbottom attempting to hide from police, according to Chubbuck police.
Winterbottom was subsequently arrested, charged with felony burglary and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated.
According to state laws, any person "who enters any house, room, apartment, tenement, shop, warehouse ... vessel, vehicle, trailer, airplane, or railroad car with intent to commit any theft or any felony is guilty of burglary."
Sixth District Judge David Hooste set Winterbottom's bond at $10,000 during Winterbottom's arraignment hearing Monday.
Winterbottom is due back in court on Dec. 30 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, Winterbottom faces up no less than one year and up to 10 years in prison.
Anyone with additional information about Winterbottom allegedly burglarizing C-A-L-Ranch is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.