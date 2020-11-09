IDAHO FALLS — A local man was arrested on Oct. 31 after he reportedly ran over two people during an altercation.
Multiple witnesses told Idaho Falls Police Department officers Jacob Luke Burns, 30, of Idaho Falls, left the scene three times, returning after each and attempting to hit the victims with his car.
Police were called just before 3 a.m. after reports there was fighting in a parking lot on First Street.
As officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a parking lot where several cars were leaving. Police stopped the vehicles.
Police interviewed the victims, who said they had been run over by Burns. One of the victims was bleeding from his face, and the second was bleeding from his hand. The second victim also said his knees were injured after they were run over.
An ambulance was called to examine the victims’ injuries. A witness said they had been in their car in the parking lot when they saw Burns attempting to push another car with his own vehicle.
One of the victims said they went through a nearby drive-thru to order food, then exited the car to get the Burns’ license plate number. He said he then realized Burns’ car did not have a license plate.
Burns reportedly left, then returned and drove at the victims, hitting them, according to the victims and witnesses.
A witness said Burns had thrown a tire iron at them. Police found a tire iron near the scene.
Burns told police he was attacked while ordering food. He said he considered fighting, but decided to leave in his car when he saw he was outnumbered.
Burns reportedly admitted to returning to fight the victims, telling police, “his pride got the best of him,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Blood was on the hood of Burns’ car, according to the affidavit, as were visible handprints. Police also observed blood on his windshield and window wipers. Burns was bleeding from a finger but told police it was caused by an accident earlier in the day.
Emergency Medical Services wanted to take one of the victims to the hospital, but he reportedly refused treatment.
Burns was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison each. His bond was set at $60,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Burns and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Bonneville District Court.