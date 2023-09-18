Kenneth Wayne Mitchum,

Kenneth Wayne Mitchum

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old local man was arrested Monday after police say he beat a woman, held her against her will and prevented her from using a cell phone to call for help.

Kenneth Wayne Mitchum, of Pocatello, has been charged with domestic battery with a traumatic injury and second-degree kidnapping, both felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count of intentional destruction of a telephone line following the Aug. 30 incident, according to court records.

