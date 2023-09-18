POCATELLO — A 59-year-old local man was arrested Monday after police say he beat a woman, held her against her will and prevented her from using a cell phone to call for help.
Kenneth Wayne Mitchum, of Pocatello, has been charged with domestic battery with a traumatic injury and second-degree kidnapping, both felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count of intentional destruction of a telephone line following the Aug. 30 incident, according to court records.
Pocatello police were dispatched to 100 block of Teakwood Street around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, after a woman called to report that she had recently been battered by Mitchum, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival, the woman told officers that on Aug. 30 Mitchum punched her in the face, with officers noting that the woman’s right eye was red and purple and appeared to be swollen and bruised, police said.
The woman told the officers that after Mitchum punched her, he then took her cell phone away and held her against her will for over 24 hours, preventing her from leaving the scene or calling for help, according to the report.
Eventually, the woman was able to convince Mitchum to go for a ride in the car. When the pair arrived back in the area of the 100 block of Teakwood, she quickly fled from the car and ran over to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call 911, police said.
Officers interviewed Mitchum and he admitted to punching the woman in the face but said he did so in self defense after she kicked him in the groin, according to the report. Mitchum denied taking the woman’s cell phone or preventing her from leaving the scene.
Mitchum was subsequently charged, arrested and booked inside the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the woman.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Mitchum to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 25.
If convicted of the two felony charges, Mitchum faces up to 35 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.