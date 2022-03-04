An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly raped a woman with a mental disability.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Charles Thomas Drane, 39, lured the 27-year-old victim into his apartment by telling her he was going to give her a "gift," then raped her.
The affidavit states the victim's mental abilities are on par with a child between the ages of 7 and 11 years old.
The victim underwent a forensic interview at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, saying the rape happened on July 25, 2021. She said Drane told her he had a gift for her from a relative and that she needed to come to his apartment to receive it.
The victim said she went to Drane's apartment and that he began touching her sexually. He then reportedly raped the victim, despite her telling him to stop, the affidavit said.
"When (the victim) left, Tom told her not to say anything to anyone, or he would hurt her or anyone else with a knife," an Idaho Falls Police Department detective wrote in the affidavit.
A SANE nurse examined the victim and put together a rape kit. Police obtained a warrant to collect a DNA sample from Drane.
Drane denied having any physical contact with the victim when questioned by police, saying the victim came to his apartment asking for a gift and that he told her to leave.
The rape kit was tested and a match was found between Drane's DNA and samples in the rape kit.
Drane has been charged with sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 18 in Bonneville County Court.