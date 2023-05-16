Wreck

The scene of Tuesday's SUV crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office Photo

BLACKFOOT — A local man was airlifted to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot on Tuesday.

The 5:30 p.m. wreck on Interstate 15 northbound near the Blackfoot rest area occurred when the 53-year-old man from Rexburg drove his 2006 Dodge Durango SUV off the right shoulder at a high rate of speed and the vehicle overturned several times, ending up on its wheels partially blocking the freeway's northbound lanes, authorities said.

