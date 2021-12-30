POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man has agreed to plead guilty to stabbing a Pocatello man in the face with a knife in August 2020, according to court records.
Neicon Nicolas Loveless, of Pocatello, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony aggravated battery and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a subsequent case with the exact same charges filed in March 2021 in which Loveless allegedly a sliced a different man in the stomach on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, which left the man with an eight-inch laceration, court records show.
Loveless was arrested in August 2020 and charged with felony aggravated battery and a felony weapons enhancement after he allegedly used a knife to cut the face of a person he knew in the midst of a struggle in the 100 block of Taft Avenue, police said.
The victim in that case was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, according to police.
Then about seven months later, Loveless was charged with additional counts of felony aggravated battery and a felony weapons enhancement for the attack on Wilson Avenue. The alleged victim said he was walking down Wilson avenue when a man he did not know, later identified as Loveless, rode up behind him on a bicycle and threatened to kill him, police said.
The alleged victim said Loveless then pulled out a 10-inch folding knife and attacked him, police said.
Loveless said he used the knife as a self-defense measure after the man that was stabbed started attacking him, police said.
When officers asked Loveless why he didn’t attempt to disengage from the confrontation, Loveless said he was “thinking violent thoughts,” that he was “glad I didn’t have a fixed-blade because I would have taken his life.”
In addition to dismissing one felony aggravated battery charge and the felony weapons enhancement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a unified 10-year prison term against Loveless, of which he must serve three years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
Loveless’ Pocatello attorney, Scott Pearson, is free to argue for a more lenient sentence, including probation or retained jurisdiction.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction would require Loveless to receive intensive programming and education while incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. Upon completion of the rider, the court is then tasked with determining whether to place Loveless on probation or impose the underlying prison term.
The plea agreement between Loveless and prosecutors is binding, meaning that when the 6th District Judge assigned to the case accepted it, he was bound to enforce the terms of the agreement.
Loveless is set to appear for the sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Jan. 6.