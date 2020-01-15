POCATELLO — A local man was acquitted of a felony drug possession charge during a trial this week at the Bannock County Courthouse despite his main witness opting to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent on the witness stand.
A jury acquitted Johnathan Bradford Jones, 21, of Pocatello, of one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Tuesday evening after a trial held that day before Judge Robert C. Naftz.
“I think the trial went fairly well considering he was acquitted,” Jones’ attorney Jennifer Call of the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office said. “We were relieved when the not guilty verdict was returned because I truly believe Johnathan did not know what the substance was. He felt tremendous relief as well to not be convicted for less than a tenth of a gram of meth.”
During the trial, Call said the Bannock County deputy prosecutor handling the case, Ryan Godfrey, called three witnesses to testify — the two state police troopers who arrested Jones in October 2018 after conducting a traffic stop of his vehicle on Interstate 15 along the Pocatello-Chubbuck border and the evidence technician who tested the substances recovered from Jones’ person when he was arrested.
In addition to locating a small bag of meth in Jones’ hand while he was being detained in handcuffs, the troopers found less than a gram of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle. Jones, however, was not criminally charged for possessing the marijuana or paraphernalia.
During the trial Call called to the witness stand a passenger in Jones' vehicle at the time of his arrest, Brock Royster, 30, of Pocatello, who was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine during the October 2018 traffic stop.
“We had called a witness on Johnathan’s behalf to testify that he did not know the substance was meth,” Call said. “Brock Royster was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of Johnathan's arrest."
Call said that the meth in the small bag actually belonged to Royster who threw it on Jones' lap when the troopers pulled over Jones' vehicle. But instead of explaining this when called to the witness stand during Tuesday's trial, Royster decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, Call said.
Nonetheless, Call said the prosecution's argument that Jones knowingly possessed the meth found on his person was not significant enough to convince the jury that he was guilty of the felony crime.
“Johnathan is a young man who was facing a felony and up to seven years in prison, so he was pretty stressed out about the ordeal,” Call said. “It just boiled down to the (prosecution) not being able to prove that Johnathan knew the substance was methamphetamine or any controlled substance for that matter.”
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said his office would have preferred a different outcome in the case but he thanked the jurors who participated in the trial.
“Bannock County jurors provide a crucial service to our judicial system and we appreciate the time they dedicate to these matters,” Herzog said.
Royster pleaded guilty last year to possessing the meth during the October 2018 traffic stop as well as committing felony probation violations. He was sentenced to serve four years of felony probation and received a suspended five-year prison sentence.