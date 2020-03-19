A Shelley man is accused of stabbing his father to death and then intentionally running into traffic where he was struck by a car.
Murder charges are pending against 23-year-old Kayden N. Ford, who’s being held at the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot, authorities said.
Ford’s accused of stabbing his father, Joshua Ford, 48, of Shelley, multiple times on Thursday morning, resulting in his death, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said.
After allegedly killing his father at the family’s Shelley home, Kayden intentionally ran into traffic at 1200 North at 900 East in Shelley around 7:15 a.m. and was struck by a car driven by 23-year-old Andrea Jolley of Shelley, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s deputies who responded to the collision contacted the Ford family to inform Joshua that his son had been struck by a car. Members of the Ford family then located Joshua who appeared to be deceased from the stabbing. They covered him with a blanket until the sheriff’s deputies arrived and confirmed he was dead.
Sheriff’s Office investigators were then called in to investigate the apparent homicide.
After being struck by the car, Kayden Ford was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment. After being released from the hospital on Thursday, he was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and was then booked into Bingham County Jail.
“At this time, this crime is being treated as a homicide,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. “An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Cause of death appeared to be more than one stab wound.”