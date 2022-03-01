POCATELLO — One of two local brothers involved in an alleged East Idaho crime spree this past summer who’s accused of opening fire on pursuing officers while evading capture now faces an additional felony charge for damaging jail property, according to court records.
Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 24, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony injury to jail property after he and two other inmates at the Bannock County Jail, Brandon Steffens, 24, and Jordan Mustain, 29, allegedly destroyed the sprinkler systems in an attempt to flood their cells.
The incident began to unfold around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 when a detention deputy at the jail observed Steffens tearing up about a dozen plastic foam meal trays inside his cell, deputies said in a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
A short while later the deputy heard numerous inmates kicking their doors and yelling back and forth between cells, prompting him to turn on the inmate communication system in Steffens’ cell, deputies said. The deputy overheard Hamilton telling Steffens how to properly plug a toilet and flood a cell, to which Steffens said, “Be quiet, so they don’t expect anything,” according to the incident report.
The deputy entered the cell block and began turning off the water to the lower and upper cells, at which point Hamilton began shouting profanities and vulgarities at him and threatened to break the sprinkler system in his room if his water got shut off, deputies said.
Once the deputy returned to the central station he could hear a faint noise and listened into Hamilton’s cell where he heard the sound of running water. When the deputy went to check on the cell Hamilton was “furiously kicking his door and screaming death threats,” at him deputies said.
Once all the water had been shut off to all the cells, the deputy heard a loud thud that sounded like steel against concrete followed by the sound of running water, deputies said. The fire alarm sounded next and the deputy discovered that Hamilton damaged the sprinkler system inside his room, deputies said.
Hamilton then proceeded to bang the fire suppression system sprinkler head against the window, door and toilet in his cell, according to the incident report.
When the Bannock County Jail maintenance worker entered the cell block the following morning to repair the damage, it was discovered that Mustain and Steffens had destroyed the sprinkler systems in their rooms as well, said deputies, adding that the damage was not initially noticed because the water for the fire suppression system had been turned off after the damage to Hamilton’s cell was identified.
Steffens and Mustain were also charged with felony injury to jail property, which carries a maximum penalty in prison of up to five years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Steffens has been incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail since May 30. He faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including drug possession, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing and battery. He has also been charged with felony injury to jail property three times now following the incident late last month.
Mustain has been incarcerated at the jail since Jan. 21 and faces felony charges of drug possession and forgery.
Hamilton is one of two brothers accused of committing numerous crimes in multiple East Idaho counties this past summer and has remained incarcerated since he allegedly opened fire on pursuing police officers during a high-speed chase near the Hamilton family home on Gwen Drive while police were attempting to arrest him on June 25. Micole was able to evade police after allegedly firing at them and was later arrested on June 30.
He currently faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, robbery, grand theft, eluding police, a weapons enhancement and two persistent violator enhancements charges. A trial date in the case has been set for March 22.
Micole’s alleged accomplice in the crime spree this past summer was his brother, Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, of Pocatello, who was recently as part of a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors.
Nathen’s plea agreement covers 17 criminal charges alleged in nine separate criminal cases, of which 13 crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2021 and the other four are related to probation violations in connection to charges Nathen was convicted of in 2017 and 2019.
Nathen was ordered to serve concurrent prison sentences, ordered to be served simultaneously, for all of the new charges and previous cases from 2017 and 2019, the largest of which carries a unified 16-year prison term. Nathen will be eligible for parole after nine years.