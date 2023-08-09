CHUBBUCK — A 46-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he sexually abused a woman while she was sleeping.
Jaime Jucek Rodriguez, of Pocatello, has been charged with forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and battery to commit rape, both felonies, following a Chubbuck police investigation.
The investigation began on July 20 when a woman contacted police to report that one of her relatives had been molested at a home in Chubbuck, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Chubbuck police met with the victim and her family at a convenience store in Chubbuck where they conducted interviews.
The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Texas, told police that Rodriguez had been drinking the night before and kept trying to get her to drink with him, police said.
The victim continuously declined the offers and eventually went to bed around 1:30 a.m. in a room in the basement of the Chubbuck home, according to the report.
She told officers that Rodriguez entered her room again around 3 a.m. and asked her to drink with her again but she declined and went back to bed, police said.
Around 5 a.m., the victim woke up to her clothing having been partially removed and Rodriguez was sexually abusing her, according to the report.
The victim contacted a relative who was staying in a camper in the driveway of the Chubbuck home and they all left the residence and contacted police shortly afterward, police said.
Officers asked the woman if she would be willing to participate in a sexual assault examination at a local hospital and she agreed, according to the report.
Officers then responded to the Chubbuck home where the abuse was alleged to have occurred and attempted to interview Rodriguez but he declined to answer any questions without an attorney present, police said,
A relative of the victim later contacted police to report that Rodriguez had allegedly sent her several text messages and attempted to call her several times, according to the report. One of the text messages included Rodriguez apologizing for the incident. A screenshot of the message was later provided to Chubbuck police.
Rodriguez was ultimately arrested on Monday and charged with the two felony sex crimes.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Rodriguez posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 21.
If convicted of the forcible penetration charge, Rodriguez faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The battery with the intent to commit rape charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
