POCATELLO — A 38-year-old Pocatello man facing up to life in prison for allegedly forcing a girl to engage in sexual acts for several years starting when she was age 5 was released from jail 24 hours after his arrest, according to police and court records.
Pocatello police interviewed Aaron Steven Park on Monday morning after a family member reported the alleged abuse to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Child Protective Services. Police said Park admitted to sexually abusing the child and was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello with no bond.
A Bannock County prosecutor on Tuesday charged Park with one count of felony lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, police said. During a 1:30 p.m. initial appearance hearing Tuesday via video conference from the jail, Park was released on his own recognizance by Judge Thomas Clark, according to court records.
The criminal complaint filed by Pocatello police against Park alleges that “between Aug. 1, 2010, and April 5, 2020, (he) did willfully and lewdly, commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a minor ... between five and 15 years (of age) ... with the intent to arouse and gratify (his) lust, passion, and sexual desire."
The now teenage victim told Pocatello police detectives the abuse occurred numerous times in multiple locations including at Park’s Pocatello home and during a camping trip with mutual relatives four years ago, according to police records.
During his interview with Pocatello police, Park said he had developed an addiction to sex and pornography around the time the abuse began, adding that he rationalized the behavior as a “means to an end,” police said.
Park also told police that he would reward the victim with candy for engaging in the sexual acts and that he could not remember every incident because he “has a bad memory,” but if the victim said numerous incidents happened “they probably did,” police said.
Though Zachary Parris, Bannock County's chief deputy prosecutor, filed a motion requesting Clark set Park’s bond at $100,000, Clark ordered Park be released from jail to pretrial court services on his own recognizance following Tuesday's video conference hearing.
Clark did order Park to have no contact with the victim and adhere to the terms and conditions of his pretrial release, court records say.
Park was assigned Bannock County Public Defender Dave Martinez as his attorney and was asked to appear in front of Judge Eric Hunn at the Bannock County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on May 5, during which prosecutors will argue that there is enough evidence against Park to send his case to trial.
In addition to facing up to life in prison for the lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 charge, Park faces up to $50,000 in fines if convicted.