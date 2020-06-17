POCATELLO — After agreeing to a plea bargain with Bannock County prosecutors following a passed polygraph test, a man accused of rape was sentenced to probation Tuesday for pleading guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor battery.
Skyler Brian Hanosky, 21, of Idaho Falls, originally faced one count of rape where the victim is unconscious, a felony, for allegedly raping a Pocatello woman at her home on Feb. 24.
The Pocatello Police Department investigated the incident after the Idaho Falls Police Department informed them that the woman who was allegedly raped had visited Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for medical treatment on Feb. 24. Results from a rape kit administered at EIRMC indicated Hanosky’s DNA was present, according to police records. He was subsequently charged.
Following a mediation hearing between Hanosky, his Idaho Falls attorney Marvin Stucki, Bannock County prosecutors and the alleged victim in this case, the original felony rape charge was reduced to misdemeanor simple battery, of which Hanosky pleaded guilty to on Tuesday while appearing remotely via Zoom for a hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
Both Stucki and Bannock County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Parris provided the judge overseeing the case, Thomas W. Clark, with arguments supporting the result of the mediation hearing and subsequent plea arrangement. The alleged victim in the case did not appear for Tuesday's sentencing hearing.
In addition to passing a polygraph test that included questions about whether Hanosky or the alleged victim consented to sexual acts, Hanosky completed a psychosexual analysis that indicated he as well as the alleged victim in the case were under the influence of alcohol and highly intoxicated when the sexual contact occurred, Stucki said.
“From the start, Skyler has always said that he was not the instigator in this event and that the other party initiated the contact and what happened,” Stucki said. “The report from (the psychosexual evaluator) said both parties were highly intoxicated and the investigator also tells us that her conclusions are that Skyler does have impulsivity and lacks proper judgement and problem solving skills at times.”
Stucki said one of the most important aspects of the case is that Hanosky's responses to a polygraph test in regard to questions about who initiated the sexual contact “led him to conclude that Skyler was being entirely truthful about the event” and that “there would be no factual basis for the previous felony rape charge.”
Parris told Judge Clark this was an interesting case in that when he initially filed charges he did not have a statement from Hanosky and was dealing with an alleged victim who reported she was too intoxicated to know what happened but could not have consented to any sexual activity with Hanosky.
The woman told police in February that prior to being raped she went to a house party in Pocatello before walking to Hooligan’s Bar on North Third Avenue. The woman said she had consumed alcohol at both locations before having her female roommate come and pick her up from Hooligan’s just after midnight on Feb. 24, police said.
Hanosky and his stepbrother, who had previously dated the alleged rape victim’s roommate, were already at the alleged victim's Pocatello residence when she arrived, police said.
The roommate told police that the alleged rape victim began having seizures inside the home because of how much alcohol she had consumed. The roommate changed the alleged victim into pajamas and helped her to bed, police said.
The woman who was allegedly raped told police that upon waking up later that morning she was not wearing any clothing, felt like she had engaged in sexual intercourse and had visible signs she had been raped, police said.
The woman told police that she did not remember coming home from the bar and had no recollection of the events that transpired inside her home. She also said she had never before engaged in consensual sex with Hanosky, police said.
Hanosky provided police with a DNA sample after a warrant was obtained, but did not provide police with a statement about the alleged rape, police said.
“When I met Mr. Stucki at the preliminary hearing, we had some discussions about this case and he informed me that he wished he would have let his client make a statement because he felt like the sexual contact was consensual,” Parris told Clark on Tuesday. “What I have since learned about this case is that alcohol was a driving factor. It was the factor that got both of these people in the position that they were in."
Parris continued, “The victim was highly intoxicated and according to her couldn’t have consented to any sexual contact and Mr. Hanosky’s statements are the same. He was intoxicated to the point that he really didn’t know what the heck he was doing at that point.”
Before Clark delivered the sentence on Tuesday, Hanosky provided a brief statement to the court.
“Within the last 16 months all I have done is work and put myself around people I know and trust,” Hanosky said. “And that will continue throughout my probation. I was wrong in getting too intoxicated and I shouldn’t have put myself in that position.”
Clark ultimately sentenced Hanosky to serve two years of probation for pleading guilty to the reduced charge of misdemeanor battery. Additionally, Clark denied Hanosky’s request for a withheld judgement, ordered Hanosky to pay $657 in fines and ordered and suspended a 180-day jail sentence. Clark also approved Hanosky’s request to seek a transfer of his probation to Bonneville County.
“I wish you the best of luck, sir,” Clark said to Hanosky after handing down the sentence. “In all sincerity, I have every confidence that you can succeed on this probation. I wish you the best of luck.”