BURLEY — A 36-year-old local man accused of raping a woman, battering her in front of her 2-year-old child and beating an 8-year-old child with a belt was recently placed on misdemeanor probation after prosecutors reduced the charges against him, court records show.
Jose Ramon Deniz, of Burley, was initially charged on Feb. 8 with felony charges of rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child as well as a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child for alleged actions occurring between April 2017 and November 2021, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained earlier this year.
At the time the charges were filed, Deniz was employed as a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in the Cassia County School District, though the allegations against him were not school-related. A school district spokeswoman told the Times-News newspaper in February that Deniz was placed on administrative leave.
Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield told the Journal on Thursday that Deniz recently tendered his resignation and will no longer work at Mountain View Elementary School.
The investigation into Deniz began in December when a woman walked into the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office to report Deniz had repeatedly battered her until she lost consciousness and forced her to perform sexual acts against her will, police said.
The woman said Deniz battered her approximately four times between April 2017 and November 2021 and that the last alleged incident occurred in front of her 2-year-old child, according to police.
The woman said the beatings from Deniz included him pushing her down a set of stairs; punching her in the head, face and ears; and smashing her head into the ground to the point that she had blurred vision and a loss of consciousness, police said.
The woman used her cellphone to record a video of an alleged attack that occurred in November 2021 in which Deniz is shown slapping her in the face and she provided that video to the investigating sheriff’s deputies.
The woman also told police that Deniz had previously been accused of battering and sexually abusing a different woman about four years ago. Deputies interviewed the second woman, who told police she’d recently filed a protective order against Deniz after allegations surfaced that he physically abused her 8-year-old child by striking him with a belt and slapping him in the face, police said.
The second woman said the 8-year-old child was traumatized enough that he would wake up in the middle of the night in a panic attack thinking he was being beaten, police said.
In March, prosecutors in Cassia County filed an amended criminal complaint against Deniz that dismissed the felony rape charge and reduced the felony domestic battery in the presence of a child charge down to a misdemeanor. He still faced the misdemeanor injury to a child charge.
Deniz on June 28 pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor charges filed against him and was sentenced to serve two years of misdemeanor probation and pay a fine of $487.50.