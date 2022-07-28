Jose Ramon Deniz

 Photo courtesy of the Cassia County Sheriff's Office

BURLEY — A 36-year-old local man accused of raping a woman, battering her in front of her 2-year-old child and beating an 8-year-old child with a belt was recently placed on misdemeanor probation after prosecutors reduced the charges against him, court records show.

Jose Ramon Deniz, of Burley, was initially charged on Feb. 8 with felony charges of rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child as well as a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child for alleged actions occurring between April 2017 and November 2021, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained earlier this year.