POCATELLO — A 26-year-old Blackfoot man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun during a disturbance on Saturday.
Juan M. Navarro has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for Jan. 15.
Pocatello police say Navarro and his friends had been traveling in a vehicle together in the early morning hours on Saturday. They got into an argument and stopped on the 1100 block of Wilson.
Skyler Miles, who lives at the residence they stopped by, said the individuals were making some noise and woke his family up around 3:30 a.m. He walked outside, told the people he had never met to get out of his yard and then went back inside to get his brother.
In the meantime, Navarro, who told police he felt threatened, got a handgun out of the vehicle, according to authorities.
When Miles came back outside, he said Navarro pointed the gun at him and then told him to get on the ground. His brother, who was behind him, ran back into the house.
Miles said one of Navarro’s friends told him he could go back inside, but Navarro fired a shot toward the ground at that time.
Navarro told police that he fired a warning shot, and he just wanted to leave.
Navarro and his friend then went back to the vehicle, Miles said, and he was able to get up and go inside. His wife called for help.
The police showed up soon after and ended up taking Navarro into custody for aggravated assault.
Although no one was injured in the incident, police say Miles and his brother both felt that their lives were in danger.
“I was pretty scared for sure,” Miles said.