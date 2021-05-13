POCATELLO — The local man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2019 and leaving the scene of the accident has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges he faced for the incident, according to court records.
Tyler D. Carter, 39, of Pocatello, last week signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves him pleading guilty to the felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charges he faced for allegedly striking 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm, of Pocatello, with his truck on Buckskin Road east of the Gate City on March 13, 2020.
An off-duty Bannock County detention sergeant and his fiancée found Wilhelm’s body in a ravine off of Buckskin Road near Parks Road east of Pocatello a few hours after she was reported missing on March 16 of last year.
According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend the 6th District judge assigned to the case, Rick Carnaroli, impose an underlying and unified nine-year prison sentence against Carter, of which he must serve at least seven of those years incarcerated before being eligible for parole. The prosecution will recommend the judge suspend the prison term against Carter and instead retain jurisdiction on the sentence.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction requires Carter to receive intensive programming and education while incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. Upon completion of the rider, the court is then tasked with determining whether to place Carter on probation or impose the underlying prison term.
If Carter completes the rider and is placed on probation, the plea agreement includes conditions that he complete 16 hours of community service every month he is on probation.
Additionally, the plea agreement Carter signed last week states the sentencing recommendations are binding, meaning that if Carnaroli does approve the plea agreement during a hearing on May 24, he would be bound to impose the prosecution’s recommendation. Carnaroli does have the ability to reject the plea agreement, and if that happens Carter would be eligible to withdraw his guilty plea.
The maximum penalty for both the felony involuntary manslaughter charge and the leaving the scene of an accident charge Carter faces if his guilty plea is not accepted or withdrawn is up to 15 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to identify Carter as a suspect in Wilhelm’s death within 36 hours of her body being discovered on March 16, 2020, using vehicle parts left at the scene from the force of the collision to locate the vehicle Carter was allegedly driving at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office told the Idaho State Journal last year.
The sheriff's office said Carter was allegedly driving a green GMC pickup truck when he struck Wilhelm around 6:45 p.m. on March 13, 2020, while Wilhelm was bicycling alone on Buckskin Road. Authorities believe the force of the impact threw Wilhelm into the ravine where she later died.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office said last year Wilhelm remained alive for some time after the crash before succumbing to her injuries.
Carter was scheduled to take this case to trial on Aug. 3, however, that trial date has now been vacated following the signed plea agreement.