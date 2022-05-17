Nearly all of the incumbent GOP state lawmakers running for reelection in the Pocatello area were ahead of their primary challengers as of early Wednesday morning.
But not all of the votes had yet been counted.
District 28 Sen. Jim Guthrie, first elected to the state Senate in 2012, was ahead of GOP primary challengers Tom Branson and Art da Rosa. Guthrie secured 3,384 votes to da Rosa's 1,676 and Branson's 1,183 by early Wednesday. Guthrie will face Independent candidate Mike Saville in the November general election.
Guthrie called this election "pretty critical" for the state of Idaho, and said that regardless of whether he earned the GOP nomination, he felt it important that people were engaged and got out to vote in Tuesday's primary.
"There's a lot of competition out there that's going to determine what the Republican Party looks like going forward with some different factions running, and I think this election will set the tone for how politics are going to look in Idaho as we go forward," Guthrie said. "I respect the people's vote to decide whether they think I've done a good job. The thing that's important to me is that people get engaged and are aware of the issues and the candidates."
In the Republican primary race for the District 28 Position A House seat, Richard "Rick" Cheatum was ahead of incumbent Dawn L. Morrell, 3,128 votes to 2,957 votes early Wednesday. Republican Dan Garner was leading R. Scott Workman 3,058 to 2,874 for the District 28 Position B House seat.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James D. Ruchti ran unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and David T. Worley ran unopposed as a Republican. Both will face each other in the November general election.
For the District 29 Position A House seat, Republican incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring appears to have fended off a primary challenge from S. Craig Yadon with 2,800 votes to 2,038 votes. The winner will face off against Democratic candidate Mary Shea.
District 29 Position B state representative candidate Jake Stevens was leading his GOP opponent Greg Romriell 2,461 to 2,268 votes early Wednesday to secure the Republican nomination. If he wins, Stevens will face Democrat Nate Roberts in November.
In the District 35 state Senate race, incumbent Mark Harris appeared to be defeating GOP challenger Doug Toomer 3,435 to 2,254 votes early Wednesday to likely retain his seat in the Legislature. For state representative District 35 Position A, incumbent Republican Kevin Andrus was on track to top Jon Goode to secure the seat with 3,606 to 2,203 votes.
For state representative District 35 Position B, Republican incumbent Chad Christensen was trailing primary challenger Josh Wheeler 2,784 to 3,314 votes. The winner of this primary race will face Independent Hyrum F. Johnson in November.