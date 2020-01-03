POCATELLO — City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik referenced a study concluding roughly 20 percent of Bannock County residents didn't participate in the 2010 U.S. Census, which cost the community about $37 million in federal funds.
According to the study by George Washington University, the county received more than $185 million in federal dollars in Fiscal Year 2016 based on 2010 Census data, equal to $2,029.67 per resident counted.
The 2020 U.S. Census will officially start on April 1, and Leeuwrik warns that the community stands to lose critical federal dollars once again if Bannock County residents don't improve their rate of participation.
"We as a community are undercounted and have been for the past 10 years," Leeuwrik said. "We missed out on roughly $37 million in federal funding that helps build roads, provides health care and much more."
Leeuwrik emphasized that businesses also turn to Census data when they're contemplating where to expand operations or open new locations.
Leeuwrik serves as chairwoman of the Bannock County Complete Count Committee, which has six subcommittees, all of which have media plans to make certain local residents are aware of the importance of the Census and do their part by being counted. The committee will seek to raise awareness through frequent community speeches, maintaining a presence at local events and partnerships with Idaho State University and local school districts, she said.
"This year with the growth that we've had, it's going to be important that we get everybody," added Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England. "We want everybody to participate in the Census."
U.S. residents can fill out the Census by postage-free mail or by phone, and starting this year, people may also file online. Census workers will pay in-person visits to people who fail to fill out the forms, though many people still fall through the cracks, as has reportedly been the case in Bannock County.
"I know we've got more than 55,000 people living in Pocatello, but if you see the (city entrance) sign, the 2010 Census was just under 55,000," said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. "If you drive down Yellowstone or Alameda or any street you want, you know there's more but we've missed a lot of opportunities.
"Please fill out that Census. We've got to have that. That helps our community more than you would ever know."