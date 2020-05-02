POCATELLO — Local leaders say they’re committed to keeping the community’s Independence Day traditions alive, even it means tweaking event formats to protect the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc., vowed the city will still have its annual July 4 parade, though some creative changes may be in order to make certain participants maintain adequate social distancing.
“It will be a parade of some type, with input from Public Health, the city and our community partners,” Palagi said. “We will not do anything to jeopardize public health, but we feel it’s really important to carry on traditions to celebrate our country, our first responders, our veterans; all of the folks who have made our country what it is today — even in a hard time.”
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey also doubts the coronavirus pandemic will derail the county’s plans to host an Independence Day celebration at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, though he, too, envisions, certain changes will be made to protect public health.
Last year, the Bannock County Independence Celebration included a beach party, a car show, dozens of food and beverage vendors, bouncy houses, family activities and hours of live music. The climax of the event has long been the annual fireworks display.
Tovey met Friday with a committee assigned to make recommendations to the commission about the celebration. Tovey said officials and partners involved in the event have considered orders by Gov. Brad Little, and they anticipate moving forward on July 4 festivities.
Though hosting a fireworks display may not pose a problem, changes to the accompanying festival may be in order.
“I think if there is any holiday we need to continue to celebrate and not lose sight of, it’s Independence Day,” Tovey said, emphasizing the holiday honors America’s soldiers and those who have given their lives for their country. “It’s the celebration of the Fourth of July and our independence and our freedoms.”
Tovey said the fireworks display will be broadcast live on local television.
The City of Idaho Falls recently announced it’s canceling it’s yearly Independence Day parade due to the coronavirus. Tovey said if other communities cancel events, the county may have to plan for additional traffic for its festivities.
“I really think two weeks will tell us a lot more,” Tovey said.
The county is also optimistic about moving forward — with some possible changes — on its plans to host concerts and movies at the Wellness Complex.
The county plans to offer a series of free movies for the public, and Tovey anticipates those will proceed. As for the concerts, the band Hairball canceled a concert scheduled for May 2 at the Wellness Complex.
For King & Country is still scheduled to host a concert at the complex on July 31, Megadeth and Lamb of God remain booked for July 30, and The Sweet is still scheduled for June 13.