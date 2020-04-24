Local law enforcement leaders support a gradual re-opening of Idaho starting in the coming week.
That is in line with a re-opening plan presented Thursday by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who said a four-stage process begins May 1 and is expected to go through late June.
The Idaho shelter-in-place order, which started March 25, was extended from April 15 to the end of the month and will be amended after the current end date.
Idaho State Police District 5 Captain Fritz Zweigart, Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland all told the Journal there's a need to start re-opening the state soon.
Moreover, Pocatello Police Capt. James McCoy declined to give a recommendation and said his department supports whatever decisions are made by the local health department and state government.
Nielsen said the conditions make it OK to start opening things up as early as now while acknowledging that’s up to the governor.
The Bannock County sheriff says starting to open the state would be for the sake of the economy and Idahoans’ mental health, adding that it would still be unwise to open everything in one fell swoop.
“We can’t just keep doing the same,” Nielsen said. “A slow release of the pressure and the demands on the public is what the public wants. That’s what we’re feeling. We’ve gone a month now. It’s time to start evaluating what is needed and what is not.”
Rowland recommends starting re-opening on May 1 and added that people sick or in the at-risk group not go out for a time after that date.
“People are ready to get back to work and as much as they can and start making money again,” Rowland said. “Businesses want to be open and going strong and try to start getting the economy going again.”
Zweigart said he doesn’t see hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, a sign to him that re-opening should start at the beginning of next month.
“As a community, we have taken the stay-at-home shelter serious and we’ve seen results of that because our medical system is not overrun and that was the goal of the stay-at-home order,” Zweigart said. “Because we’ve proven that, I think that we potentially could be ready to start making the steps to re-opening.”
There were 1,870 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Idaho and 54 coronavirus deaths as of Friday night, according to a state-run website.
The first stage of Little’s plan to re-open still asks Idahoans to not participate in non-essential travel as well as public and private gatherings. Most retail establishments and places of worship will be able to reopen under strict social distancing guidelines on May 1.
Since Idaho’s shelter-in-place was implemented, law enforcement leaders have sensed an impact, though they did not present data to support their conclusions.
Nielsen and Rowland both said call volume is down a little bit, while domestic violence calls are slightly up.
Zweigart noted the decrease of traffic citations and crashes, a result of the lack of people traveling.
With ISP’s main responsibility requiring less energy, he said there has been a temporary “mission change” as state troopers have transported personal protective equipment across the state to local health districts, for example.
As far as local law enforcement’s policing approaches during the pandemic, they are similar down the line.
Citations have not been given out for disobeying the stay-at-home order. Rather, police have placed an emphasis on educating people and business owners about the importance of following the order. Patrolman can wear face masks at their discretion and communicating to residents over the phone is recommended if an in-person meeting is unnecessary.
All in all, Nielsen said his community is a great place to serve under the challenging circumstances.
“We live in a place where neighbor takes care of neighbor and it’s obviously awesome throughout the whole county,” Nielsen said. “As a senior law enforcement officer, that’s exactly what I would say is I’m blessed to live here. The people still respect law enforcement. The majority of them will obey the law and when somebody is down, the vast majority are there to help.”