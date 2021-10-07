A local doctor hopes to help foster the addition of more transitional housing for people who suffer from chronic diseases that keep them from working.
Pocatello nephrologist Fahim Rahim and his family's JRM Foundation for Humanity recently kicked in a combined total of $2,100 to cover back rent to prevent a family with two kids from being evicted and becoming homeless.
“It's a spiral,” said Rahim, who focuses on treating kidney disease. “You get sick, you're tired and you lose your job and you have all these obligations and people that you owe knock on your door.”
So he says that more affordable housing units would aid people waiting to get federal disability benefits.
Then they can keep their family intact in an adequate home for six months or so until those disability benefits arrive.
He says it's becoming a significant issue in the community.
“I really think this should be an agenda for the local elections for the city council and mayor,” Rahim said. “What are they going to do in the city for patients suffering from lack of affordable housing?”
It's been an issue even for professionals.
For instance, Scot Gunter, a social worker for Fresenius Kidney Care in Chubbuck, says both he and his wife have degrees.
And they were fortunate to get into a house before the prices skyrocketed.
In fact, one of the area's biggest draws 18 months ago or so was affordable housing, he said.
But not anymore.
“I don't know what we'd do to buy a house right now,” Gunter said. “We would be renting something that is not near as nice as we're almost owning now.”
So the issues posed by growth in the community is something to address, Rahim said.
“Growth is good,” he said. “But we cannot forget about people, you cannot just let them slide through.”
Otherwise he says it could even lead to a local version of problems seen in bigger cities where there's homelessness and people living in whatever structures might be available.
“We need to build a building that's going to have rooms where people suffering with chronic disease can transition when they lose their jobs and lose their income," Rahim said.
Then people can live in that transitional housing for a defined period of time before federal disability and any other benefits kick in and they can move into a longer-term rental space, he said.
He says perhaps tax abatements could be used to help provide for construction of transitional housing facilities.
And Fahim said such a structure would only have to be a few rooms with perhaps a combined kitchen.
Some families are already living in a space smaller than a conference room, he said.
“A lot of folks have reached out to me for support,” he said.
He's even heard of patients who ask for hospice care because they feel their health is becoming a financial and physical burden on their families.
So the coming city election is a good time to raise awareness, Rahim said.
And he hopes that Pocatello City Council candidates and members and others will discuss affordable transitional housing.
Rahim says that such an approach could actually save money in the long run.
But it's going to take awareness and working with officials and others to help address the problem.
“Unless the leadership first of all identifies this as a problem and seeks a solution you will never have a solution,” he said.