ARCO — A local district judge last week did not accept a plea agreement that would have allowed a Soda Springs woman charged with multiple sex crimes to avoid registering as a sexual offender, according to court records.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson withheld approving a binding plea agreement Butte County Prosecuting attorney Steve Stephens and Pocatello defense attorney Shane Reichert reached on behalf of Amanda Katherine Steele, 34, that involved dismissing three counts of felony sexual battery in exchange for Steele pleading guilty to two counts of felony injury to a child.
The plea agreement would have prevented Steele from being forced to register as a sexual offender in Idaho, according to state statutes.
Steele and her attorney participated remotely via Zoom in a June 16 hearing held at the Butte County Courthouse in Arco.
Simpson explained that he could not accept Steele pleading guilty to the charges of felony injury to a child unless Reichert or Stephens could produce evidence that the alleged actions of Steele resulted in great bodily injury or death to the victims in this case, according to court records.
“I’m not going to accept a plea on some fiction,” Simpson said. “I’ve got some concerns about being able to take a plea unless there is a factual basis for it.”
Reichert argued teens having sexual relations with an adult could cause great bodily harm, or mental suffering in the form of post traumatic stress, which would add credence to the felony injury to child charges.
“We don’t know what it did cause, so to speak, with regard to bodily harm, but we know that it could cause great bodily harm,” Reichert said about Steele allegedly engaging in sexual acts with teenage boys. “We also know that it can cause mental suffering as well.”
In his reply, Simpson referenced the state statute regarding felony injury to a child charges.
“It doesn’t refer to mental suffering. It says ‘produces great bodily harm.’ Unless you get some evidence that shows that this occurred under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm and you have some evidence to rely upon to show that I will not be able to accept a plea on that. I have an obligation not to just make things up. I have an obligation to make sure that it’s done properly and that the plea is based on factual circumstances.”
Stephens agreed with Simpson’s findings, adding that, “This (was) the result of negotiations and compromise.”
Steele is accused of having sexual intercourse with two 17-year-old boys in 2016, according to court records. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office in Arco began investigating the incident in October 2017 after Steele’s father-in-law at the time reported he believed Steele engaged in sexual activity with several boys who would visit the home Steele shared with her husband.
It’s alleged that Steele had sex with one of the boys inside his bedroom at his parent’s home on January 2016 after he had skipped school, of which the encounter was recorded via a Go-Pro camera in the boy’s room, according to court records.
Steele allegedly had sex with the boy again a week later at her home after the boy had skipped The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary class from school, court records say.
Steele would not provide police with any information about the alleged incidents when questioned in April 2018 about the incidents. Steele and her husband would later divorce.
In July 2019, Steele’s then ex-husband contacted police again to report Steele had told him about having sex with several male individuals, and that he was pretty sure that two of them were underage at the time.
Steele was subsequently charged with three counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age in November 2019.
Steele is due back in court for a status conference hearing on June 30.
Each charge of sexual battery of a minor child sixteen or seventeen years of age carries a penalty of life in prison.