ARCO — A local judge recently accepted a plea bargain involving a Soda Springs woman charged with multiple sex crimes two weeks after he rejected the identical deal citing a lack of factual basis to support her pleading guilty.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson on June 16 withheld approving a binding plea agreement Butte County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Stephens and Pocatello defense attorney Shane Reichert reached on behalf of Amanda Katherine Steele, 34, that involved dismissing three counts of felony sexual battery in exchange for Steele pleading guilty to two counts of felony injury to a child.
During that hearing at the Butte County Courthouse in Arco, during which Steele and Reichert participated remotely via Zoom, Simpson explained that he could not accept Steele pleading guilty to the charges of felony injury to a child unless Reichert or Stephens could produce evidence that the alleged actions of Steele resulted in great bodily injury or death to the victims in this case, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained last month.
But in preparation for that hearing on June 16, Stephens submitted a new charging document that amended the original three counts of felony sexual battery to two counts of felony injury to a child. Simpson accepted the amended charging documents during that hearing.
During a subsequent hearing on June 30, Simpson, citing an Idaho appellate court case of State v. Coffin that centered on district court judges having the discretion to revoke a defendant’s probation on a suspended sentence, accepted the binding plea agreement.
Moreover, the case law supported a claim Reichert made during the June 16 hearing that Simpson could accept the plea bargain regarding the two felony injury to a child charges without Reichert or Stephens submitting additional evidence to support a factual basis for those new charges.
Because Steele was no longer pleading guilty to sex crime charges, upon being sentenced she will not be required to register as a sexual offender in Idaho, according to state statutes.
Steele is accused of having sexual intercourse with two 17-year-old boys in 2016, according to court records. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office in Arco began investigating the incident in October 2017 after Steele’s father-in-law at the time reported he believed Steele engaged in sexual activity with several boys who would visit the home Steele shared with her husband.
It’s alleged that Steele had sex with one of the boys inside his bedroom at his parent’s home on January 2016 after he had skipped school and the encounter was recorded via a Go-Pro camera in the boy’s room, according to court records.
Steele allegedly had sex with the boy again a week later at her home after the boy had skipped The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary class from school, court records say.
Steele would not provide police with any information about the alleged incidents when questioned in April 2018 about the incidents. Steele and her husband would later divorce.
In July 2019, Steele’s then ex-husband contacted police again to report Steele had told him about having sex with several male individuals, and that he was pretty sure that two of them were underage at the time.
Steele was subsequently charged with three counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age in November 2019.
Steele is due back in court for her sentencing hearing on Sept. 8. If convicted of both of the felony injury to a child charges she faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.
However, Simpson could choose to accept Steele’s guilty plea without accepting the terms of the binding plea agreement, which involved an agreement between Reichert and Stephens that Steele face no more prison time than what’s associated with a sentence of retained jurisdiction.
Also known as a “rider,” a retained jurisdiction sentence typically involves a judge imposing a set duration of prison time, of which most of that sentence is suspended while a defendant completes a rehabilitation program at an Idaho Department of Correction facility. If completed successfully, the defendant is usually placed on probation for the remainder of the imposed prison time.
It remains unclear whether Simpson will acknowledge the binding plea agreement, but if he opts against it, Steele may then withdraw her guilty plea and decide to take the case to trial.
The previous charges Steele faced, three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age, each carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.