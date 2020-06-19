POCATELLO — With the nation embroiled in race-related protests from coast to coast, local interest has been rekindled in the oldest U.S. commemoration of the ending of slavery, known as Juneteenth.
A large and diverse group of activists gathered at noon at Caldwell Park for the start of 10 hours of festivities, planned in observance of the anniversary of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arriving in Galvaston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. Two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, Granger and his Union soldiers spread word in Texas that the Civil War had ended and the slaves were free.
Last year, the local observance of Juneteenth entailed a small picnic in a park. This year's event, however, was scheduled to span the full afternoon and evening with speeches, a picnic, a barbecue dinner, community discussions, a march, a candlelight vigil and a screening of the documentary "13th," which explores "the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the U.S."
Most states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. The Associated Press has reported there's been far greater awareness about the celebration throughout the country this year — at a time when the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black communities and widespread demonstrations are taking place against police brutality and racism.
National protests have continued since May 25, when a 46-year-old black Minnesota man, George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.
"In my opinion, we're witnessing the largest uprising in contemporary United States history," said Sunny Nelson, an organizer of Pocatello's Juneteenth observance who is of Mexican and Japanese heritage. "We're really witnessing a lot of direct action against racial injustice being taken right now."
The crowd hovered above 100 people throughout the afternoon; most of the participants wore face masks for protection from COVID-19.
The event was organized by Pocatello People of Color United, which is a new organization that also led the community's recent demonstration about racial injustice. Nelson said PPOCU plans to continue hosting local events to educate the public and foster a dialogue about race relations.
"PPOCU is intended to build a community around this focal point of building solidarity with people of color and ensuring community safety," Nelson said.
Another event organizer, Nyele Alvarez, spoke to the crowd about "Idaho's racist past." Alvarez, who was raised in Idaho Falls, is an Idaho State University student who was an early activist in her home town's gay pride movement.
In her opinion, the current protests highlight the significant barriers black Americans and minorities face toward achieving the American Dream, such as housing inequality, a pandemic that hits minorities hardest, financial inequality, racial tensions exacerbated by politics and rampant unemployment.
"George Floyd was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back," Alvarez said.
Members of the ISU faculty were also among the featured speakers. Elizabeth Brunner, a communication and rhetorical studies faculty member, addressed white privilege in the media. History professor Marie Stango offered a history of Juneteenth.
At the end of the Civil War, Stango explained many planters in Mississippi and Louisiana who sought to avoid the U.S. Army were pushed into Texas, bringing slave laborers with them. She said Juneteenth originated in Texas in celebration of the Army finally arriving to enforce emancipation, and black people spread the holiday throughout the country during the Great Northward Migration from 1916 through 1970.
"When I would talk about Juneteenth with my classes five years ago, most of my students weren't aware of it," Stango said. "That has changed substantially. We are seeing in real time a new civil rights movement that's playing out."