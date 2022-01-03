East Idaho hospitals have been busy helping bring into the world the region's first babies of the new year, with at least three local hospitals already announcing births just a few days into 2022.
In Rexburg, Corina and Spencer Ferguson welcomed their first child, Cora, at 12:33 a.m. on New Year's Day, just after the ball dropped to signal a new year. Cora weighed in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces.
Cora is the first of the approximately 1,500 babies that are expected to be delivered at Madison Memorial Hospital this year. For Cora's prompt arrival in the new year, the hospital gave the family several gifts for Cora and her parents to enjoy.
Maria Horne, the midwife who helped deliver the Fergusons' baby said she wasn't sure if Cora would be the last baby of 2021 or the first of 2022.
"We didn’t know if Cora would be the last baby of 2021 or the first baby of 2022 because Corina started pushing at around 10:30 p.m." Horne said. "Working with Corina was a lot of fun. She had a great attitude and was excited to meet her little girl."
Corina called her experience at Madison "great" and said Horne was an "excellent midwife" whom she would recommend to anyone.
Several hours later in Idaho Falls, another baby was born at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center at about 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Stephanie and Josh Allred rang in 2022 with their baby boy Matthew, EIRMC's first baby of 2022. The Allred family was gifted with the "first baby of the year" basket of goodies, which was donated by the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.
In Blackfoot, Grove Creek Medical Center reported Blackfoot couple Karen and Hayden Mielke welcomed their son Grayson into the world just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. Grayson weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
The couple's medical team at Grove Creek celebrated the hospital's first baby born in 2022 by presenting the Mielke family with a $300 gift card and a year-long supply of diapers. They also plan to buy the family customized gifts for Grayson, including a bassinet, baby clothes and blankets.
As of Monday afternoon, Portneuf Medical Center had not yet welcomed its first baby of the new year, according to PMC spokesperson Mary Keating.
Keating said she was hoping with her fingers crossed that their first baby would come by the end of the day Monday.