The American Red Cross has declared a first-ever national blood crisis amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant, leaving local hospitals to closely monitor their donated blood supply.
The Red Cross said it has experienced a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic, and the organization continues to confront issues related to the pandemic, including blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.
“The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the omicron variant takes over,” a recent Red Cross news release stated.
Matt Ochsner, an Idaho-Montana regional spokesperson for the Red Cross, said the current blood shortage has reached the critical point where hospitals are receiving only 75 percent of their expected volumes.
Ochsner also said the shortage — which is amplified because donations tend to decrease in the winter months even without the threat of COVID-19 — is forcing providers to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.
“We are in a crisis, and we do not use that word lightly,” Ochsner said. “This is this the first time, at least since I’ve been here, that we have declared a national blood crisis, and that means that about 25 percent of hospital needs are not being met right now and hospitals aren’t getting as much blood as they’re asking for. The shortage that we’re seeing nationwide is being reflected across our region in Montana and Idaho.”
Mary Keating, spokesperson for Portneuf Medical Center, said while the shortage hasn’t directly impacted care at the Pocatello hospital, officials are monitoring the situation and “taking steps to carefully manage our supply.”
“The critical blood shortage due to the recent COVID-19 surge is of serious concern to healthcare organizations nationwide,” Keating said. “Many serious medical conditions require a blood transfusion, and this life-saving treatment is made possible by healthy people who donate blood.”
Keating said PMC hosts regular blood fairs for its employees and strongly encourages community members to donate blood.
“If you are able, please give. It could save a life,” Keating said.
As an added incentive to donate blood during the month of January, those who give blood to the Red Cross will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Super Bowl set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Ochsner said donors also will be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.
“The country is facing a severe blood crisis where we’re seeing the worst blood shortage that we’ve seen in over a decade,” Ochsner said. “We just really encourage people to raise their hand and roll up their sleeves and come out and donate.”
For information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to request an appointment.