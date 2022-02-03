Franklin resident Brent Krajsnitsky helped to make “Yellowstone," as one of the popular television show's horse trainers.
While working at the Shaman’s Circle Ranch in Heber City at the time the film was being shot in Utah, Krajsnitsky was pulled in to help actors work with their horses. It’s something he has done from Moab to Franklin, he said. He helps clients hone their relationship with their horses, and specializes in solving problems.
To do that, he listens, he says.
“Horses are never bad. They are just being horses. So if I want to have a relationship and be able to have a great time with them, then the burden is on me to recognize what they need so I can get what I want out of them,” he said.
He starts, by discovering just what the horse does know.
“Depending on how that horse responds or reacts … I will decide … how to move forward.”
“Horses are really amazing, because many have a history of abuse or just a lot going on in their past, and its really not necessary for anyone to explain their history or their past to you, or things that the horse is dealing with, because the horse is going to tell me.
“That’s a really beautiful thing about horses. You don’t need a debriefing before you are handed someone’s horse. You just get started and the horse is going to tell you everything that you need to do.”
“It’s just understanding what makes them confident and the things that are important to them and their nature and then you know the strategies for this individual horse.”
Krajsnitsky looks for when the horse is relaxed and attentive, working to build up their confidence. “If they have any kind of instinct rise up to the surface, as a trainer or a horse person, we need to recognize that and give them what they need, and that may be more time or confidence in what we are doing. And then, you can keep going from there,” he said.
“When a horse gets frustrated and is not sure of anything, there’s fear. When a horse is afraid, it leaves … escapes. So, I’m always looking for the horses to be soft and supple towards me and if there is any type of resistance or pushing in with their bodies, or any kind of brace against me or what I’m doing, that’s where I need to play in such a way to encourage them to soften towards me or to the idea of what we are doing. They will start to give themselves in a way that they kind of just turn loose and relax,” he said.
Curiosity in a horse is a great quality, he said. It “is the first step to confidence. When a horse is not curious, it is checked out.”
And he’s not averse to “sweeten the deal with food or treats. It shouldn’t be a chore to have us ride them,” he said. “We get a lot more out of our horses when their heart is in it, too. When they give you their heart, they give you everything, and it is really rewarding.“
He recalled his own experience with a horse like that.
“She behaved just off my thought process,” he said.
As the relationship between a rider and a horse grows, they can “take direction off of subtle weight shifts. They start to fill in the gaps, start anticipating what we are asking for, start to help us. They are thinking as partners instead of thinking, ‘How can I get out of this.’"
"It’s like magic at that point," he said.
Judy Robinette, one of Krajsnitsky’s nearest clients, as she also resides in Franklin, said she is thrilled with his work teaching her two-year-old colt.
“It’s amazing how kind Brent is,” she said, to both the animal and the student. “In teaching (a family member) to ride, he was saying to her ‘Think about where your belly button is sitting, and if you move, it shifts your weight and the horse knows. Pretty soon, she’s just shifting her weight and (her horse) moves.”
Horses weren’t Krajsnitsky’s first love. Following in his mother’s footsteps with fine art was. Jane Price is currently working on a series of the Utah’s national parks.
“I’ve had a crayon in my hands since I was old enough to hold one,” Krajsnitsky said. “I’ve just been doing so much with horses, the art has taken a back seat,” until now. Krajsnitsky is creating a collection of equine art.
The pair of them were once featured together at the Yellow Springs Art Show in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. Krajnitsky and his new wife, Preethi, and mother live in Franklin while waiting for their home to be built in Newton, Utah.