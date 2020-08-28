POCATELLO — A local history enthusiast is one of 14 people to receive an Esto Perpetua Award for 2020 from the Idaho State Historical Society in recognition of his efforts to shine a light on Pocatello's past.
Arlen Walker said he was surprised and pleased to receive the honor — the name of which translates to "let it be perpetual." And he also received a glass commemorative sculpture.
He's long been interested in history of all kinds, including especially local history. And he seeks to bring it to people's attention.
"There are so many neat things around that people just don't notice,” he said.
Pocatello history in particular is interesting because there's so much that's so little known, he says.
"Pocatello is a fascinating place with a fascinating history and it's really great to be a part of preserving that," Walker said.
More in general, he likes history because of its connections.
"Everything is connected. The more you know the more you know,” he said. "And it's kind of nice to know.”
For instance, he says people often get incorrect ideas about something from the past.
As a case in point, he said many people believe that there was never an overpass on Center Street in Pocatello. But there actually was one there from 1910 to around 1938, Walker said.
"I just started finding all this inaccurate stuff that people were seeing and saying so I started researching to set the record straight,” he said.
And he said that having that information available makes a difference.
"There is so much that most people don't know that makes life so much richer by knowing it,” Walker said. “And it universalizes things. Because we become so compartmentalized in our ways and it's this way and it always was — well it wasn't.”
He says people who know history know how things evolve and change.
"And they know that though people change and history grows, how much we remain the same,” he said.
Plus, he notes that there are a lot of interesting things around that people often don't notice.
"There are just little mysteries that turn up,” he said.
That's part of why he began writing a monthly blog called “Did You Know” for the Idaho State University College of Technology in 2019.
"Apparently people noticed that because I had no idea till I got a call saying you are being awarded the Esto Perpetua Award,” Walker said.
Lynn Murdoch - curator and director of the Bannock County Historical Museum in Pocatello - nominated Walker for the award. She said he truly enjoys advocating for local history preservation and is a stickler for historical accuracy.
She also notes that Walker has extensive knowledge of historical artifacts.
Murdoch says that Walker has volunteered as a judge at local fairs for over 30 years in the category of antiques.
"His passion for history and historical objects has led him to serve as a volunteer for the Bannock County Historical Museum over several decades,” she said.
In that capacity he has identified and restored artifacts, catalogued collections, and identified the ages and subjects of the museum's historical photographs.
He has also served multiple terms on the Bannock County Historical Society's board, most recently serving two consecutive terms as board president, she said.
"He has also been instrumental in saving artifacts, sometimes literally from Dumpsters, and spiriting them into the hands of the museum,” Murdoch said.
She says that Walker supports and advocates for history literally daily.
"I can think of no one who better embodies the spirit of the Esto Perpetua Award,” Murdoch said.