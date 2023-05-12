POCATELLO — Just days after $30,000 worth of fentanyl hidden inside candy boxes were taken off the streets of Pocatello, the city’s three high schools announced plans to come together for a unity week to stand up against the deadly substance gripping much of the country.
The drug bust involving over 2,000 fentanyl pills, with a reported street value of over $30,000, occurred on May 6 after a Pocatello police officers and others on a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force called the BADGES team located the pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello.
Two suspects were arrested following the traffic stop, police said.
“The Pocatello Police Department and all our officers are dedicated to getting crime and drugs off our streets,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Shei. “We take pride in what we do and are committed to our community.”
Less than a week after the drug bust, Pocatello High School’s student government adviser, Kellie Maughan, announced that Highland, Pocatello and Century high school were banding together to stand against fentanyl with a unity week.
“We were approached by Mayor Brian Blad and Chief Schei and told that we have a fentanyl problem in our area and we need to get the community educated and involved about this deadly substance,” Maughan said. “We did some individual stuff at all three high schools but wanted to do something that involved the entire community in a fun way that also got important facts out.”
The unity calls for students in all three high schools to participate in coordinated dress-up days and asks local businesses and community members to join in the fun as well.
For white out day on Monday, participants are encouraged to dress up in as much all-white clothing that they own. Tuesday is future day, which calls for participants to dress up as themselves 10 years into the future or wear some cool sci-fi outfit. For school spirit day on Wednesday, participants are encouraged to wear gear from any of the three high schools and Idaho State University.
Community members can dust off those sombreros, kilts and kimonos for cultural day on Thursday, and Friday’s dress-up day is retro day, which calls for participants to wear clothing from any previous decade.
Additionally, the community is invited to attend a free screening of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello High School Auditorium.
“Please join Pocatello, Highland and Century high schools as we unite against fentanyl with fun dress up days, a movie night and facts, videos and posters about the harmful effects of fentanyl,” Mauguan said in a news release provided to the Idaho State Journal on Thursday.
Some of the facts that will be distributed throughout the schools and community during unity week are startling.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever and anesthetic. It’s approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.
“Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose,” according to the DEA.
According to a March 2022 news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 44 percent of overdoses in Idaho in 2021 involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, an increase from 21 percent in 2020 and just 12 percent in 2019.
Pocatello’s push against fentanyl coincides with Gov. Brad Little’s fight against the deadly drug called Operation Esto Perpetua.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Operation Esto Perpetua last year with the intent of forming a group that unites law enforcement officials, citizens and community partners to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Gem State. Several public meetings and town halls were hosted across the state to develop actions and policies that could be implemented to make communities safer.
Schei, in February, advocated for the Idaho Legislature to pass a bill brought by the House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee that would have created mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines for fentanyl traffickers in Idaho. The bill was ultimately shelved, though Schei said he intends to again advocate for its passage next year.
“Fentanyl is such a significant problem in our area that we are seeing more and more of it,” Schei said. “We need to get out in front of this as much as possible and this unity week is a perfect example of us trying to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.