POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday approved a regional response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIPH Board of Health approved the plan with some modifications, including the removal of mechanisms that could trigger a mandate for people to wear face coverings in public places, during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon hosted at the SIPH facility located on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann said the main intent for creating the plan is to protect the most vulnerable population of individuals within the community such as those over age 65 or with underlying health conditions, to prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed if confirmed COVID-19 infections continue to rise and to ensure schools can safely reopen for in-class instruction in the fall.
“The plan aims to minimize the impact to our local economy as much as possible while still protecting public health,” Mann said.
According to the plan, the risk levels may be applied at a town, city, county, geographic or regional level and different parts of SIPH’s region may be at different risk levels, meaning Bannock County could reach a critical risk level while Butte County remains at a minimal risk level. Movement from one risk level to a lesser risk level will occur at 14-day intervals (one incubation period for COVID-19), while advancement to a level of higher risk can occur at any time, according to the plan.
The minimal stage recommends that, regardless of the risk level throughout the remainder of the pandemic, every person stay home if they are sick, maintain 6 feet of social distancing, wear face coverings when social distancing cannot occur and wash their hands frequently.
In the event that the rate of active cases for an area becomes larger than 10 per 10,000 population for three consecutive days, or hospital ICU bed occupancy reaches 90 percent two to three times per week, SIPH could move the respective area from the green, or minimal level, to a yellow, or moderate level. Once an area reaches the moderate level, SIPH would recommend the area implement an order mandating face coverings when in public places, limit events and social gatherings to 150 people and, among others, ask that nursing and assisted living centers adopt strict visiting policies.
The changes the Board implemented to the plan Thursday included changing the language regarding face coverings from mandating they be worn if an area reaches moderate or high risk level to highly encouraging and advising they be worn. The primary concern among board members is that it would be nearly impossible to enforce a mandatory face covering order.
Additional and more stringent metrics are associated with both the high (orange) and critical (red) risk levels and Mann also said that SIPH will rely on anecdotal evidence from healthcare partners such as Portneuf Medical Center during its decision-making process.
This story will be updated later today, so stick with Idahostatejournal.com.