POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday approved a regional response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIPH Board of Health approved the plan with some modifications — including the removal of mechanisms that could trigger a mandate for people to wear face coverings in public places — during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon hosted at the SIPH facility located on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann said the main intent for creating the plan is to protect the most vulnerable population of individuals within the community such as those over age 65 or with underlying health conditions, to prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed if confirmed COVID-19 infections continue to rise and to ensure schools can safely reopen for in-class instruction in the fall.
“The plan aims to minimize the impact to our local economy as much as possible while still protecting public health,” Mann said.
The only change the SIPH Board of Health implemented to the plan Thursday included changing the language regarding face coverings from mandating they be worn if an area reaches moderate or high risk levels to highly encouraging and advising they be worn. The primary concern among board members is that it would be nearly impossible to enforce a mandatory face covering order.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board includes a representative from each of the counties contained within the health district — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties. The board members representing the counties of Oneida, Butte and Bear Lake were in support of the mechanism mandating face coverings in public places if an area reaches moderate or high risk levels.
According to the plan, the risk levels may be applied at a town, city, county, geographic or regional level and different parts of SIPH’s region may be at different risk levels, meaning Bannock County could reach a critical risk level while Butte County remains at a minimal risk level. Movement from one risk level to a lesser risk level will occur at 14-day intervals (one incubation period for COVID-19), while advancement to a level of higher risk can occur at any time, according to the plan.
The minimal stage, identified in green, recommends that regardless of the risk level throughout the remainder of the pandemic, every person stay home if they are sick, maintain 6 feet of social distancing, wear face coverings when social distancing cannot occur and wash their hands frequently.
In the event that the rate of active cases for an area becomes larger than 10 per 10,000 population for three consecutive days, or hospital ICU bed occupancy reaches 90 percent two to three times per week, SIPH could move the respective area from green to yellow, or to the moderate level.
Once an area reaches the moderate level, SIPH would recommend the area implement an order that strongly encourages people to wear face coverings when in public places, limits events and social gatherings to 150 people and, among others, ask that nursing and assisted living centers adopt strict visiting policies.
When the rate of active cases for an area becomes larger than 20 per 10,000 population for three consecutive days, hospital ICU bed occupancy reaches 90 percent two to three times per week, or COVID-19 outbreaks start occurring at health care providers, critical infrastructure services such as fire or police departments, schools or congregate living facilities, SIPH could move that area into the high risk level, identified in orange in the response plan.
Mitigation strategies in the high risk category include again strongly recommending face coverings be worn in public places, limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people and, among others, advising congregate living facilities to prohibit all visitors from entering their facilities.
In addition to the quantitative metrics, Mann also said that SIPH will rely on anecdotal evidence from health care partners during its decision-making process regarding area risk levels. Mann said that even if an area reaches the active cases threshold for a moderate or high level risk area, the move may not be necessary so long as hospitals and health care providers are not experiencing capacity issues.
As of Thursday, Bear Lake and Bingham counties are at the moderate risk level threshold and all but Butte county (which has still yet to report one confirmed COVID-19 case) are on the fringe of reaching the moderate level.
“The counties that are of most concern to me right now are Bannock and Bingham, and to an extent Bear Lake, but we need to confirm the data there,” Mann said. “This week, when I was watching it, both Bannock and Bingham were above that threshold (for the moderate risk level) and the only thing that is giving me some pause is the ongoing conversations with health care providers who are telling me, ‘We are OK and we anticipate that we will continue to be OK.”
Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser, Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring and Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston were the primary voices of dissent regarding any mandates for face coverings, citing issues of enforcement and the some portions of the general public taking it upon themselves to become the “mask police.”
“The big part of for me is the enforcement,” Moser told the Idaho State Journal during a phone call after the board meeting. “I think we will have better participation with mask wearing if we strongly encourage it.”
In the event Bannock County reaches what the regional health plan identifies as a critical risk level, which means local hospital capacity, including intensive care units, are consistently at or above 100 percent and health care providers must begin rationing care and deciding which sick people to treat, Moser said he would then consider supporting a mandatory mask wearing mechanism.
The SIPH Board of Heath on Thursday voted to reconvene every two weeks for the foreseeable future to discuss actions related to the regional response plan. A copy of the plan is accessible on the SIPH website tinyurl.com/SIPH-COVID19-plan.
Following the board meeting, Gov. Brad Little provided Idahoans with an update to his response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference at the SIPH facility. In addition to announcing that Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of his reopening plan, Little commended area leaders who have been supportive of regional response plans that include mandates for face coverings.
“Every day, there is more research that comes out that talks about the effectiveness of masks,” Little said. “As elected leaders, as most of you are, the confusion among the electorate or the public is growing. But this is a critical issue. For you to step up and make these decisions, I want to say congratulations on the work you have done.”
Little continued, “The question is about masks and enforcement and a collective will to enforce it. We know it’s going to be hard to enforce, but as Maggie Mann stated, if you are a retailer and you want to protect your workforce and you want people to patron your business, saying (a mask) is required makes that a little easier. As I stated previously, it’s difficult because the science has changed. It’s the last month where this has really happened. But if you look back at history and the pandemic in 1918, mask wearing was standard in the United States. It’s the right thing to do and It really takes good leadership and following the science.”